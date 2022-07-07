Overview

Dr. Amit Parikh, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Parikh works at Houston Center Family Pract & Sports Med in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.