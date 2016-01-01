Overview

Dr. Amit Paliwal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Montclair Hospital Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, San Antonio Regional Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.



Dr. Paliwal works at Grace Medical Group in Pomona, CA with other offices in San Dimas, CA and Montclair, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.