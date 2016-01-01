Dr. Om has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amit Om, MD
Overview
Dr. Amit Om, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Tallahassee PA1707 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-5430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Bennett Surgery Center1301 20th St Ste 570, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 315-0171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amit Om, MD
- Dermatology
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Om has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
