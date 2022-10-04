Dr. Amit Momaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Momaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Momaya, MD
Dr. Amit Momaya, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Uab Highlands.
UAB Sports Medicine1201 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 975-2663
Ascension 119 UAB Sports Medicine7191 Cahaba Valley Rd Ste 108, Hoover, AL 35242 Directions (205) 975-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Uab Highlands
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great visit. Dr Momaya is professional and really cares about his patients. Very happy he was my surgeon. Would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Amit Momaya, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1508156894
- Steadman Hawkins
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Duke University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Momaya has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Momaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
