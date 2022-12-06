See All Hematologists in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Amit Mohindra, MD

Hematology
5 (30)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amit Mohindra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, Garden City Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Mohindra works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Canton, MI, Brownstown Twp, MI, Wyandotte, MI and Livonia, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane
    19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    St. Mary Mercy Medical Oncology, Canton
    7300 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 779-2123
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Brownstown
    19675 Allen Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
    2333 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    St. Mary Mercy Oncology Practice
    14555 Levan Rd Ste 112, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 779-2123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
  • Garden City Hospital
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Amit Mohindra, MD

    • Hematology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1427029453
    Education & Certifications

    • RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohindra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohindra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohindra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohindra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohindra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohindra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

