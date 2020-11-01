Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amit Mohan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Mohan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They completed their fellowship with The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Mohan works at
Locations
-
1
ARC Psychiatry25700 Science Park Dr Ste 210, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 450-1613
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohan?
I’m so glad I was referred to Dr. Mohan. Absolute favorite! Very kind, and very attuned. Trauma informed as well, he presented options I didn’t even know existed. Would recommend!
About Dr. Amit Mohan, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1821219841
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Addiction Medicine, Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohan works at
Dr. Mohan speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.