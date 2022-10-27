Dr. Amit Mohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Mohan, MD
Overview
Dr. Amit Mohan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belton, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from IberoAmerican University|Universidad Iberoamericana and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Southland Primary Care17067 S Outer Rd Ste 100, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 331-4000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw doctor Mohan prior to him being at Belton. He was a great doctor who cared about my health, and he was very down to earth about everything. He had a plan for any issues and prescribed what was needed and nothing more, and was good about plans going forward. I haven't had a primary physician as forward thinking or as down to earth and helpful as him. He is great.
About Dr. Amit Mohan, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1184719627
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Lutheran Medical Center
- IberoAmerican University|Universidad Iberoamericana
Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
