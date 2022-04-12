See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Amit Merchea, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Amit Merchea, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Merchea works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Anal or Rectal Pain and Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 (904) 717-0207

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anorectal Abscess
Anal or Rectal Pain
Pelvic Abscess
Anorectal Abscess
Anal or Rectal Pain
Pelvic Abscess

Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Apr 12, 2022
Dr. Merchea saved my life after I experienced a severe bowel perforation when I was 28 years old. I truly believe I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for him.
Kathleen D. — Apr 12, 2022
About Dr. Amit Merchea, MD

  Colorectal Surgery
  15 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1730383118
Education & Certifications

  Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
  Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
  Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
  St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
  Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amit Merchea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merchea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Merchea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Merchea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Merchea works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Merchea’s profile.

Dr. Merchea has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Anal or Rectal Pain and Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merchea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchea.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merchea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merchea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

