Dr. Amit Merchant, DO is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Merchant works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.