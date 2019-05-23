Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amit Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Mehta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They graduated from Rush Med College Chicago Il.
Dr. Mehta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute1365 Wiley Rd Ste 153, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 519-4701Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
Excellent bedside manner! PrairieShore Pain Center is lucky to have him! I would recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Amit Mehta, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1811175003
Education & Certifications
- Sloan Kettering Institute Ny
- Northwestern
- Rush Med College Chicago Il
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehta speaks Gujarati.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.