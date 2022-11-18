Overview

Dr. Amit Masand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Masand works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.