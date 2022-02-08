See All Cardiologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Amit Malhotra, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amit Malhotra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden.

Dr. Malhotra works at Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stern Cardio
    8060 Wolf River Blvd, Memphis, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 271-1000
  2. 2
    Stern Cardiovascular Foundation
    391 Southcrest Cir Ste 200, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 349-8854

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia (ARVD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • QualChoice
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Malhotra?

    Feb 08, 2022
    Dr Malhotra has always taken great care of me. Lindsey his NP does as well. He makes sure that nothing is missed and that I am getting top notch care.
    Joann — Feb 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amit Malhotra, MD
    About Dr. Amit Malhotra, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699724294
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amit Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malhotra has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malhotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.

