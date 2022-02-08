Dr. Amit Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Malhotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amit Malhotra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden.
Stern Cardio8060 Wolf River Blvd, Memphis, TN 38138 Directions (901) 271-1000
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation391 Southcrest Cir Ste 200, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-8854
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden
Dr Malhotra has always taken great care of me. Lindsey his NP does as well. He makes sure that nothing is missed and that I am getting top notch care.
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
