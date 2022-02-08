Overview

Dr. Amit Malhotra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden.



Dr. Malhotra works at Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.