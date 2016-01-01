Dr. Amit Mahipal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahipal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Mahipal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Mahipal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Locations
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amit Mahipal, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi
- 1417148180
Education & Certifications
- Chief Fellow, Thomas Jefferson University - Hematology/Oncology
- University of Connecticut - Categorical Intern Medicine
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
