Dr. Amit Mahipal, MD

Hematology
5 (2)
Dr. Amit Mahipal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

Dr. Mahipal works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Bile Duct Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mayo Clinic-rochester
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 (507) 284-2511
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Urology of Virginia Pllc
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 (813) 745-4673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Amit Mahipal, MD

    Hematology
    English, Hindi
    1417148180
    Education & Certifications

    Chief Fellow, Thomas Jefferson University - Hematology/Oncology
    University of Connecticut - Categorical Intern Medicine
    John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
    Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
    Medical Oncology
