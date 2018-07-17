Dr. Mahajan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amit Mahajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Mahajan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from The University of Toledo Medical Center and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-1380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is one of the best doctors you will ever find
About Dr. Amit Mahajan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1265679286
Education & Certifications
- Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
- The University of Toledo Medical Center
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
