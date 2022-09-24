Dr. Amit Lahav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lahav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Lahav, MD
Dr. Amit Lahav, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southport, CT.
Dr. Lahav works at
Northeast Medical Group Orthopedics2600 Post Rd, Southport, CT 06890 Directions (203) 843-9108
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Lahav is an incredibly talented surgeon. He is thorough and educates patients to guide them allowing them to make informed decisions about timing of their surgery. He is honest and clear in setting the requirements for recovery. Renee and Jackie on his staff are always prompt in responding to questions. My total knee replacement was a great success. I was up and walking and back to work in two weeks.
About Dr. Amit Lahav, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- State University At Stony Brook Med Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lahav has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lahav accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lahav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lahav has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lahav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lahav speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahav. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahav.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lahav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lahav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.