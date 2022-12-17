Overview

Dr. Amit Kochhar, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Providence Saint John's Health Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kochhar works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in La Canada Flintridge, CA, Los Angeles, CA and Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.