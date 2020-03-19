Overview

Dr. Amit Khanna, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Chestnut Hill Hospital.



Dr. Khanna works at Trumbull Radiation Oncology Center in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.