Dr. Amit Khaneja, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Khaneja works at New South Shore Manor in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Rockaway Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Vertigo and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New South Shore Manor
    1041 E 83rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 951-8800
  2. 2
    Ahava Medical and Rehabilitation
    16 Sumner Pl # 18, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 336-9500
  3. 3
    6677 Broadway LLC
    140 Beach 119Th St, Rockaway Park, NY 11694 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 951-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Vertigo
Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Vertigo
Epilepsy

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Amit Khaneja, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1922261486
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khaneja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khaneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khaneja has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Vertigo and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaneja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Khaneja has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaneja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

