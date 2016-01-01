Dr. Khaneja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amit Khaneja, MD
Overview
Dr. Amit Khaneja, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Khaneja works at
Locations
New South Shore Manor1041 E 83rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 951-8800
Ahava Medical and Rehabilitation16 Sumner Pl # 18, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 336-9500
6677 Broadway LLC140 Beach 119Th St, Rockaway Park, NY 11694 Directions (718) 951-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amit Khaneja, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1922261486
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
