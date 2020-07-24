Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amit Jain, MD
Dr. Amit Jain, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Doctors' Memorial Hospital.
TMH Physician Partners - Cancer & Hematology1775 One Healing Pl, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-5360
- Doctors' Memorial Hospital
I am a breast cancer patient/survivor with Dr. Jain. He has always been very informative and has offered me a variety of options. Dr. Jain has a wonderful bedside manner and truly cares. I can't recommend him enough.
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jain speaks Gujarati.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.