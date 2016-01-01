Overview

Dr. Amit Granot, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital and MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Granot works at Champaign Dental Group in Framingham, MA with other offices in Marlborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.