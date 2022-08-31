Dr. Amit Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Goyal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amit Goyal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Goyal works at
Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Dayton1530 Needmore Rd Ste 300, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions
Premier Cardiovascular Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 310, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Cardiovascular Institute at Premier Physician Network - Beavercreek2400 Lakeview Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45431 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Accepts most major Health Plans.
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Goyal?
i have been there for years they keep me going there great
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1104828300
- Saint Lukes Roosevelt Hospital|St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St Lukes Hospital
- St Luke S Hospital|St Luke's Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goyal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goyal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goyal has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goyal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goyal speaks Hindi.
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.