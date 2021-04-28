See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Amit Garg, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amit Garg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Garg works at Women s Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women s Health Associates of Southern Nevada
    8285 W Arby Ave Ste 380, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-6439
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Women s Health Associates of Southern Nevada
    2580 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-6440
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
First Trimester Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amit Garg, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659371011
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
