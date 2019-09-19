See All Vascular Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Amit Dwivedi, MB BS

Vascular Surgery
3.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amit Dwivedi, MB BS is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Grant Med Coll-Bombay U and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Norton Hospital, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Dwivedi works at University Of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uofl Health - Uofl Hospital
    530 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-8303
  2. 2
    Thoracic & Vascular Associates P.s.c.
    201 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 1004, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 589-3173
  3. 3
    University Surgical Assocs PSC
    401 E Chestnut St Unit 710, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-8303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • Norton Hospital
  • Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
  • University Of Louisville Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Port Placements or Replacements
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 19, 2019
    Dr. Dwevidi is a fantastic Dr. He genuinely cares about his patients. I have been seeing Dr. Dwevidi for several years. He has treated me for several vascular problems. I would highly recommend Dr. Dwevidi to my family and friends. Olivia is a great person with a terrific attitude and always has a smile. The rest of his team is great. I think the wait time in his office is well worth it. I wouldn’t see anyone else.
    Nancy c. in Louisville , KY — Sep 19, 2019
    About Dr. Amit Dwivedi, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265541874
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • N Shore Univ LIJ Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • N Oakland Med Ctr Wayne State Univ
    Residency
    Internship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Grant Med Coll-Bombay U
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amit Dwivedi, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dwivedi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dwivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dwivedi works at University Of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Dwivedi’s profile.

    Dr. Dwivedi has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dwivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwivedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

