Dr. Amit Chopra, MD
Dr. Amit Chopra, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Albany Med Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5196
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Dr. Chopra is very thorough, and caring. He gave me his full attention, took his time to explain everything, shared test results, and answered all my questions.
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1013298629
- Jacobi Hosp/Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
- University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
- Pulmonary Disease
