Overview

Dr. Amit Chhabra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Chhabra works at ColumbiaDoctors - 688 White Plains Road in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.