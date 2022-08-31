Dr. Amit Chhabra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhabra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Chhabra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
ColumbiaDoctors - 688 White Plains Road688 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I couldn't tell you how happy I am to have this cardiologist on my team. He goes above and beyond to make sure you're taken care of. Great bedside manner, very intelligent and well-spoken. Listens to my concerns, and is very thorough. I highly recommend this doctor!
- Westchester Med Ctr, New York Medical College
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Nuclear Medicine
