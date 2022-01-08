Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakrabarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, MD is an Urology Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mkcg Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Chakrabarty works at
Locations
Poplar Bluff Urology2400 Lucy Lee Pkwy Ste F, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 609-2266
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Charkrabarty was very compassionate and showed much concern for my husband throughout the surgery and after care.
About Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- International College of Surgeons
- Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
- M.K.C.G. Medical College, Berhampur University
- Mkcg Medical College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chakrabarty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chakrabarty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chakrabarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chakrabarty has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Hesitancy and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chakrabarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chakrabarty speaks Bengali, Hindi and Urdu.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakrabarty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakrabarty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chakrabarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chakrabarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.