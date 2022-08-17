Dr. Amit Bhrany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhrany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Bhrany, MD
Overview
Dr. Amit Bhrany, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with University of Washington, Seattle
Dr. Bhrany works at
Locations
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 300, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brawny did my nasal cancer surgery. Extremely competent, very caring and professional
About Dr. Amit Bhrany, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1043223514
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington, Seattle
- University of Washington, Seattle
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhrany has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bhrany using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bhrany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhrany works at
Dr. Bhrany has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Wound Repair and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhrany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhrany. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhrany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhrany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhrany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.