Dr. Amit Bhojwani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhojwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Bhojwani, DO
Overview
Dr. Amit Bhojwani, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas School of Medicine
Dr. Bhojwani works at
Locations
-
1
University Otolaryngology Associates, PC8350 ROOSEVELT BLVD, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 331-6878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhojwani?
sinus surgery was a breeze. i am a member of the doctor's fan club now. very smart with a caring attitude.
About Dr. Amit Bhojwani, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1477986420
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of N.J.
- Rutgers University School of Health Professions
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhojwani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhojwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhojwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhojwani works at
Dr. Bhojwani has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhojwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhojwani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhojwani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhojwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhojwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.