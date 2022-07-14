See All Otolaryngologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Amit Bhojwani, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Amit Bhojwani, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas School of Medicine

Dr. Bhojwani works at University Otolaryngology Associates, PC in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Otolaryngology Associates, PC
    University Otolaryngology Associates, PC
8350 ROOSEVELT BLVD, Philadelphia, PA 19152
(215) 331-6878

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Earwax Buildup
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Pharyngeal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Parotitis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Duct Stones Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 14, 2022
    sinus surgery was a breeze. i am a member of the doctor's fan club now. very smart with a caring attitude.
    Tom D — Jul 14, 2022
    About Dr. Amit Bhojwani, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477986420
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    Residency
    • University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of N.J.
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University School of Health Professions
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amit Bhojwani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhojwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhojwani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhojwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhojwani works at University Otolaryngology Associates, PC in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bhojwani’s profile.

    Dr. Bhojwani has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhojwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhojwani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhojwani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhojwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhojwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

