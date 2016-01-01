Overview

Dr. Amit Bhargava, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bhargava works at Nephrology Associates of Central Florida in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, End-Stage Renal Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.