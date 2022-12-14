Dr. Amit Bhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Bhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Amit Bhan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Bhan works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-2500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd # K7, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
-
3
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-6688
-
4
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8245MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhan?
DR. BAHN WAS COURTEOUS, KIND, ATTWNTIVE AND HELPFUL
About Dr. Amit Bhan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1427126952
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhan works at
Dr. Bhan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhan speaks French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.