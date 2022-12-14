Overview

Dr. Amit Bhan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Bhan works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI, Novi, MI and Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.