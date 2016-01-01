Overview

Dr. Amit Asija, MD is a Pulmonologist in Matthews, NC. They completed their fellowship with TEMPLE UNIVERSITY



Dr. Asija works at Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Matthews in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Wheezing and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.