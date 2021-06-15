Overview

Dr. Amit Arora, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Arora works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.