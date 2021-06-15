Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amit Arora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Arora, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Arora works at
Locations
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm2317 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 300, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 881-4112
Comprehensive Anesthesia Svs101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Madison Hospital8375 Highway 72 W, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 881-4112
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
So far I have had two experiences with doctor Arora. Both have been very satisfactory. He listened to my symptoms and made decisions on what tests to run. After the tests he explained the results and made a plan of action. I can’t thank him enough for his honesty and being no nonsense. I will continue to visit his practice for a long time. His staff has always been professional and friendly as well. Over all 5 star reviews
About Dr. Amit Arora, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Birmingham
