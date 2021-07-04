Dr. Amit Annamaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Annamaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Annamaneni, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Memorial Hermann845 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 103, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 805-3919
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Dr. Annamaneni is kind, answers questions and is very thorough.
About Dr. Amit Annamaneni, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1124010616
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Annamaneni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Annamaneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Annamaneni has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Annamaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Annamaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Annamaneni.
