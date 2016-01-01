See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Amisha Wallia, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Amisha Wallia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Wallia works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Facility Foundation
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7970

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Osteoporosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Osteoporosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transplant Conditions Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    1.0
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Dutch
    • 1982879441
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Amisha Wallia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wallia works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Wallia’s profile.

    Dr. Wallia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

