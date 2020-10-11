Dr. Amish Purohit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purohit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amish Purohit, MD
Dr. Amish Purohit, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Goodlettsville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Loden Vision Centers520 Rivergate Pkwy, Goodlettsville, TN 37072 Directions (615) 859-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This doctor absolutely saved my vision when my retina detached. He is skilled and compassionate! The best in town.
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1346262698
- UCLA Medical Center
- University of Maryland
- Baylor University Medical Center
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
