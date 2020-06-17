Overview

Dr. Amish Prasad, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Touro University Nevada and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Henderson Hospital, MountainView Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Prasad works at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital - Clinton Township in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.