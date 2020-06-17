Dr. Amish Prasad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amish Prasad, DO
Dr. Amish Prasad, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Touro University Nevada and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Henderson Hospital, MountainView Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
St Josephs Mercy of Macomb15855 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-2100
Advanced Heart and Vascular Specialists4432 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 780-1960Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Prime Cardiology of Nevada6040 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 805-5678Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Prime Cardiology of Nevada2911 N Tenaya Way Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 805-5678Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Henderson Hospital
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was referred to Advanced Heart and Vascular by my oncologist. From my first phone call, everyone has been highly professional, very respectful and extremely competent. It is obvious that they respect my time by the manner they strive to keep the flow of patients moving with minimal wait times. Amy Santiago, the PA, is exceptional. She is knowledgeable and friendly. I love that she speaks distinct and clearly. With masks today, it is hard to read lips to assist my hearing, but I can hear and understand Amy without effort. While asking for assistance with an untreated health issue, Dr. Benson was standing nearby and overheard. She spoke up and offered help when I've been unable to find any competent medical treatment for three years for this issue! I highly recommend Advanced Heart and Vascular for heart health care.
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1194955021
- McLaren Oakland Hospital
- Valley Hospital Medical Center (Nevada)- Touro University
- Touro University Nevada
- University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
