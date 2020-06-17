See All Cardiologists in Clinton Township, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Amish Prasad, DO

Cardiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amish Prasad, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Touro University Nevada and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Henderson Hospital, MountainView Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Prasad works at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital - Clinton Township in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St Josephs Mercy of Macomb
    15855 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 263-2100
    Advanced Heart and Vascular Specialists
    4432 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 780-1960
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Prime Cardiology of Nevada
    6040 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-5678
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Prime Cardiology of Nevada
    2911 N Tenaya Way Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-5678
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Henderson Hospital
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Sinus Tachycardia

Treatment frequency



Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 17, 2020
    I was referred to Advanced Heart and Vascular by my oncologist. From my first phone call, everyone has been highly professional, very respectful and extremely competent. It is obvious that they respect my time by the manner they strive to keep the flow of patients moving with minimal wait times. Amy Santiago, the PA, is exceptional. She is knowledgeable and friendly. I love that she speaks distinct and clearly. With masks today, it is hard to read lips to assist my hearing, but I can hear and understand Amy without effort. While asking for assistance with an untreated health issue, Dr. Benson was standing nearby and overheard. She spoke up and offered help when I've been unable to find any competent medical treatment for three years for this issue! I highly recommend Advanced Heart and Vascular for heart health care.
    LGC — Jun 17, 2020
    About Dr. Amish Prasad, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194955021
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amish Prasad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prasad has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

