Dr. Amish Patel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amish Patel, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
LMT Rehabilitation Associates1701 South Blvd E Ste 120, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 852-0860
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is so kind and focused on helping you feel better. I have had a number of procedures from him and have achieved relief from lower back pain.
About Dr. Amish Patel, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Spondylitis, Fibromyalgia and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
