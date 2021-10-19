Dr. Amish Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amish Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amish Parikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Amish Parikh Premier Cardiology670 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 622-0793
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parikh?
Dr Parikh and his team are the best in the business,Dr Parikh is caring and very professional ,he takes the time to explain everything,this man makes you feel so good that by the time you walk out of his office you are almost happy that you had a heart problem.
About Dr. Amish Parikh, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1902820830
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida, Shands Hospital-Jacksonville
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parikh speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.