Dr. Amish Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amish Mehta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Rubin, Shanahan, Czak, Mehta575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 570, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 267-6274
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I had pleasure to be introduced to Dr. Mehta a few years ago when I was diagnosed with Afib. I was confused and nervous reading about this heart condition. Dr. Mehta not only educated me but my family on the what, where, how questions and explained in detail about this condition. He explained to all of us on procedures; medications; and a variety of options available. Dr. Mehta’s communications with his patients reassured all of us that we were in GREAT hands. I would highly recommend Dr. Mehta for any of your cardiovascular needs or treatments. He takes the time to understand his patience personally and allows ample time talk and address all questions and concerns. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
About Dr. Amish Mehta, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1922067396
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- University Pittsburgh MC
- University Pittsburgh Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Penn. State Univ.
- Cardiovascular Disease
