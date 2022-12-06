Overview

Dr. Amish Dave, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Forks Community Hospital, Jefferson Healthcare, Olympic Medical Center, Virginia Mason Medical Center and Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Dave works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bainbridge Island, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.