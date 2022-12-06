Dr. Amish Dave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amish Dave, MD
Overview
Dr. Amish Dave, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Forks Community Hospital, Jefferson Healthcare, Olympic Medical Center, Virginia Mason Medical Center and Yakima Valley Memorial.
Locations
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 842-5632
Virginia Mason Bainbridge Island Medical Center1344 Wintergreen Ln Ne, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Directions (206) 842-5632
Hospital Affiliations
- Forks Community Hospital
- Jefferson Healthcare
- Olympic Medical Center
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Yakima Valley Memorial
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have seen Dr. David for over five years now, and have always found him competent, compassionate and ready to answer any questions I may have concerning my RA. He is always helpful and always ready to answer my questions on the portal. I can’t say enough about him about how he’s cared for me over the years.
About Dr. Amish Dave, MD
- Rheumatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1013229772
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Stanford Hospital
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
