Dr. Amirali Popatia, MD
Overview
Dr. Amirali Popatia, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Locations
Amirali S. Popatia M.d. P.A.1603 Main St Ste 200, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 344-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He successfully chose the treatment to fight my cancer.
About Dr. Amirali Popatia, MD
- Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
- 1952349920
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Med
- Tex Tech U Affil Hosps
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popatia speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.
