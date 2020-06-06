See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Amir Toib, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Amir Toib, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from CLEVELAND UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Toib works at St Christophers Chldrn Hsptlsts in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Heart Center
    160 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 427-4820
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates Endocrinology - Sewell
    100 Kings Way E Ste C, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 582-0644
  3. 3
    St. Christopher's Hospital for Children- Cardiology
    3601 A St, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 427-4820

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Disease
Septal Defect
Heart Murmur
Congenital Heart Disease
Septal Defect
Heart Murmur

Congenital Heart Disease
Septal Defect
Heart Murmur
Atrial Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Defects
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Angiogram
Echocardiography
Endocarditis
Heart Palpitations
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Treadmill Stress Test
Ventricular Septal Defect
Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Aneurysm
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Ebstein's Anomaly
First Degree Heart Block
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Kawasaki Disease
Limb Swelling
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Systemic Vasculitis
Tetralogy of Fallot
Third Degree Heart Block
Transposition of Great Arteries
Tricuspid Valve Atresia
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Truncus Arteriosus
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amir Toib, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1215140504
    Education & Certifications

    • CLEVELAND UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINESURGERY
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toib has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Toib. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

