Dr. Amir Taraben, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amir Taraben, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital, Marymount Hospital, South Pointe Hospital and West Medical Center.
Hillcrest Medical Building 26801 Mayfield Rd Ste 200 Fl 2, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (440) 266-4809Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Had a Heart attack back in 2010, Dr Taraben performed the surgery, had a stent implanted. Within a week I felt like a new person . He explained to me in layman's terms, the procedure he preformed.With the right medication, and annual check up, I have never felt better. (P.S. As a veteran, I would follow this man thru any war zone)
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1184829434
- U Mo Columbia Med Sch
- Southern Ill U
- Southern Ill U
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cleveland Clinic
- Euclid Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
- West Medical Center
