Dr. Amir Shokrae, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Shokrae, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Orange, CA. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Locations
Pavilion Neurology Medical Group Inc.1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 730, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 541-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Shokrae for years. He's very thorough. Love the fact that he's able to make you feel so comfortable while he listens to all your questions/issues. Then explains them in such a way that it's so easy to understand! Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Amir Shokrae, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Persian
- 1306934112
Education & Certifications
- 1994-1995
- Long Beach Vet Admin Hosp
- Trenton Affiliated Hosp
- ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shokrae has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shokrae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shokrae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shokrae has seen patients for Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shokrae on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shokrae speaks Persian.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Shokrae. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shokrae.
