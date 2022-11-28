See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Atlantis, FL
Dr. Amir Shariati, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Amir Shariati, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (66)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Amir Shariati, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia|Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

Dr. Shariati works at HCA Florida Minimally Invasive Urogynecology - Atlantis in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Coconut Creek, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Bladder Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Minimally Invasive Urogynecology - Atlantis
    5507 S Congress Ave Ste 110B, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 589-6701
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    HCA Florida Minimally Invasive Urogynecology - Coconut Creek
    5300 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 207, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 751-1755
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Bladder Surgery
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Bladder Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Repair Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shariati?

    Nov 28, 2022
    I visited Dr Shariati for urinary incontinence. He discovered I also had prolapse. I scheduled a partial hysterectomy and bladder lift. Had my surgery and have never been happier. The whole process was great. He is very warm and explains everything clearly. I would recommend for this surgery. I am so much happier already
    Vivian — Nov 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amir Shariati, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amir Shariati, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shariati to family and friends

    Dr. Shariati's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shariati

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amir Shariati, MD.

    About Dr. Amir Shariati, MD

    Specialties
    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386842136
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia|Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Shariati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shariati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shariati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shariati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shariati has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shariati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Shariati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shariati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shariati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shariati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Amir Shariati, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.