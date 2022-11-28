Overview

Dr. Amir Shariati, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia|Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.



Dr. Shariati works at HCA Florida Minimally Invasive Urogynecology - Atlantis in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Coconut Creek, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Bladder Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.