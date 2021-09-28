Overview

Dr. Amir Shalev, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery.



Dr. Shalev works at Complete Foot & Ankle Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.