Dr. Amir Shalev, DPM
Overview
Dr. Amir Shalev, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery.
Locations
Soluna Family Medicine2701 N Tenaya Way Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 248-3668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Concepts
- Benefit Planners, Inc.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carpenters Benefit Fund
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Teachers Health Trust
- Teamsters or other Unions
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shalev treated my woefully painful ankle with a cortisone shot. He has a terrific bedside manner, is attentive, and clearly knowledgeable. He is also very aware of the full span of possible therapeutic options, and does not limit himself to simple common therapies. I have no hesitation recommending Dr Shalev to anyone looking for expert foot care.
About Dr. Amir Shalev, DPM
- Podiatry Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1326287806
Education & Certifications
- St John's Medical College
- Wyckoff Hts Med Ctr-Cornell U
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shalev has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shalev accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shalev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shalev speaks Hebrew.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalev.
