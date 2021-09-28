See All Podiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Amir Shalev, DPM

Podiatry Sports Medicine
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Amir Shalev, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery.

Dr. Shalev works at Complete Foot & Ankle Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Soluna Family Medicine
    2701 N Tenaya Way Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 248-3668

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Concepts
    • Benefit Planners, Inc.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carpenters Benefit Fund
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    Sep 28, 2021
    Dr. Shalev treated my woefully painful ankle with a cortisone shot. He has a terrific bedside manner, is attentive, and clearly knowledgeable. He is also very aware of the full span of possible therapeutic options, and does not limit himself to simple common therapies. I have no hesitation recommending Dr Shalev to anyone looking for expert foot care.
    John S. — Sep 28, 2021
    • Podiatry Sports Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1326287806
    • St John's Medical College
    • Wyckoff Hts Med Ctr-Cornell U
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    • University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
    Dr. Amir Shalev, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shalev has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shalev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shalev works at Complete Foot & Ankle Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Shalev’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shalev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shalev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

