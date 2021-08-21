Overview

Dr. Amir Salim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Salim works at AMIR SALIM MD PA in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.