Overview

Dr. Amir Salek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Salek works at UCHealth Primary Care in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.