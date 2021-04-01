Overview

Dr. Amir Rasheed, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Dow Medical College|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Rasheed works at Dr. Amir Rasheed in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.