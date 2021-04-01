Dr. Amir Rasheed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasheed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Rasheed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Rasheed, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Dow Medical College|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Rasheed works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Amir Rasheed17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 460, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 347-3919
-
2
Amir Rasheed, MD1610 W Baker Rd Ste A, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 805-3641
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rasheed?
I have never been happier with a doctor AND his entire staff. In my opinion, Dr. Rasheed is the best in his field! I will never run out of wonderful things to say about my experience, even though I was undergoing the scariest time of my life. He also has the best bedside manner, and has this calming way of putting you at ease. I am actually going to miss my weekly visits at his office. I love them all!
About Dr. Amir Rasheed, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1598952178
Education & Certifications
- Northshore Hosp|Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Dow Medical College|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Hematology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasheed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasheed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasheed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasheed works at
Dr. Rasheed has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasheed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rasheed speaks Urdu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasheed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasheed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasheed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasheed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.