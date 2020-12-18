See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Amir Rafizad, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Amir Rafizad, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Rafizad works at Pain Care Providers in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Pain care Providers
    11190 Warner Ave Ste 305, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 799-2055
    Pain Care Providers
    113 Waterworks Way Ste 345, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 799-2055
    Pain Care Providers
    801 N Tustin Ave Ste 203, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 799-2055
    Tien T Nguyen M.d. Inc.
    18035 Brookhurst St Ste 1700, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 872-2400

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • PPO Plus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 18, 2020
    I was diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis in my lumbar spine and my orthopaedist referred me to Dr. Rafizad's practice. I was a bit skeptical as to the benefit of the recommended epidural injection as my sciatica was unbelievably painful and ever-present, preventing me from doing much of anything. I felt too young to be dealing with this level of pain and inactivity. I met with Dr. Rafizad at his office and he listened to me very carefully, asked me targeted questions and laid out a plan for treatment for me. He was able to get me in quickly for the procedure. To a person, and particularly in this year of the pandemic, everyone was warm, caring, attentive, and professional. As an RN, myself, I appreciated that. In following up post-procedure, the doctor again listened carefully and with great consideration. I'm truly impressed with this practice and would never hesitate to return, should it be necessary. Thank you to each and every member of the team!
    Karen Katz — Dec 18, 2020
    • Pain Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    • 1073559241
    • UCLA Medical Center
    • John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    • Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    • Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    • Pain Medicine
    Dr. Amir Rafizad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafizad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rafizad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rafizad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rafizad has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafizad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafizad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafizad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafizad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafizad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

